KUCHING, Feb 18 — A total of 156,033 cases involving vulnerable groups have been assisted and successfully resolved through the services of the Local Social Support Centre (PSSS) from October 2021 until December last year, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She said the need for such services has reached a critical level, particularly in providing mental health support, counselling and early intervention without stigma.

“That is why we are promoting PSSS so that it becomes an information platform for those who feel distressed.

“People today refer to this as mental pressure, and we do not want more individuals to be affected by such issues,” she told reporters when met at the ‘Ihya Ramadan 2026/1447H’ programme in Petra Jaya near here last night.

She also said that the awareness and sensitivity of neighbours and local communities are crucial in helping to address issues related to mental distress and emotional pressure within communities.

“As a community living together in interconnected neighbourhoods, we share responsibility and are able to notice warning signs among our neighbours.

“Local residents can play an important role by offering advice or channelling information to the relevant authorities,” she said.

Nancy was commenting on an incident in which five family members were found dead in Taman Cerating Damai in Kuantan yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman was reported as saying that a 32-year-old man is believed to have injured his wife, mother and two children before injuring himself, resulting in fatalities.

Meanwhile, Nancy said that from January until today, at least seven cases involving the deaths of mothers, wives and children have been recorded nationwide.

“If we look at the background of such family-related cases, the husband may be under pressure due to unemployment.

“That could be one of the factors that has an impact on the family,” she said, adding that three PSSS outreach programmes have been implemented in Kuching so far this year. — Bernama