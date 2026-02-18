KULAI, Feb 18 — A husband and wife were killed when the motorcycle they were riding skidded and crashed into a road divider at Km37.4 of North-South Expressway (southbound) yesterday.

District Police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said police received a report of the accident at about 1.40pm.

He said initial investigation found that the man lost control of the machine, which skidded and rammed the road divider.

“The male rider, aged 55, and the pillion-rider, his 49-year-old wife, died on the spot from severe head injuries,” he said in a statement. — Bernama