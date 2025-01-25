SHAH ALAM, Jan 25 — Four men sustained burns and three women experienced breathing difficulties after exposure to an ammonia gas leak at a factory in the Pulau Indah industrial area, Klang, yesterday afternoon.

Assistant director of operations with the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said the burn victims were taken to the hospital by factory management before the fire department arrived at the scene.

He did not explain how the four male workers sustained burns.

He stated that they received a call regarding the incident at 12.17 pm and dispatched 16 personnel along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, a Fire Response Vehicle (FRV), and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit to the scene.

“Initial investigations found that there was a valve leak in the ammonia gas line and three female workers were found to be experiencing breathing difficulties,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The leak was contained by the Hazmat (Hazardous Materials) Special Team at 3.10 pm. — Bernama