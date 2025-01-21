LONDON, Jan 21 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said he does not wish for disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to suffer in prison like he did.

Speaking to UK-based Financial Times, Anwar defended the reduced jail conditions for Najib after he was convicted of money-laundering in the 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

“I went through that hell also, and solitary confinement. I wasn’t given any food outside except for the prison food,”

“But do I need then to treat Najib in the same manner? I say no, I mean, he was prime minister,” he reportedly said.

Anwar, however, stressed that he will not forgive any allegations of corruption in Malaysia under his predecessors.

He reiterated his accusations against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, claiming that his predecessor had allowed his mistreatment in prison.

“I was assaulted and near death. I’ve forgiven, I want to move on,” he was quoted saying.

“But steal from the public purse — billions — [and] I’ve no authority to forgive you. You give back the funds.”