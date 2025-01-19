ALOR SETAR, Jan 19 — The Kota Setar District Social Welfare Department (JKM) is looking for the biological mother or relatives of a one-year-old boy, Muhammad Iqbal Rayyan Abdullah.

In a statement today, the department said the child, who was abandoned by his mother, was handed over to the Kota Setar District JKM office by a temporary guardian on April 28 last year.

“The biological mother, identified as Mahiran Abdul Latiff, left the child with a man believed to be her boyfriend before disappearing. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful to date.

“On May 9, the Alor Setar Court for Children issued a Temporary Custody Order under Subsection 19(2) of the Child Act 2001, placing the child under the care of Taman Sinar Harapan in Jitra,” the statement said.

JKM stressed that finding the biological mother or relatives is crucial to ensure the child receives the best possible care and placement, which will be determined by the court.

“Anyone with information on the mother or relatives is urged to contact the Kota Setar JKM Protector at 04-7202370,” it said. — Bernama