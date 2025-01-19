PAPAR, Jan 19 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is focusing on resolving the issue of higher fresh chicken prices in Sabah and Sarawak compared to Peninsular Malaysia, says Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said his ministry was collaborating with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) on the Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan Price Stabilisation Study, which included fresh chicken prices. The findings are expected to be presented this month.

He urged all parties, particularly political leaders, to refrain from making baseless claims and instead channel any information regarding chicken prices to the ministry to facilitate thorough investigations.

“If there is information about prices in a certain area, we can investigate within an hour. If profiteering elements are identified, we will take action. However, the price difference between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia is not a new issue — it has existed for a long time.

“We are not in denial about this issue. The focus is on finding solutions. As head of KPDN, I want effective long-term solutions based on data-driven and in-depth studies,” he said.

He made these remarks after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for Kinarut Palm City in Kinarut today.

Yesterday, Lamag Assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, reportedly urged the Sabah government to address the high prices of food items, particularly fresh chicken.

Bung Moktar claimed fresh chicken in Sabah cost between RM12 and RM16.50 per kg, compared to RM7 to RM9 per kg in Peninsular Malaysia.

Armizan noted that resolving the issue required collaboration between KPDN and other ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to ensure a stable supply of essential food items.

He highlighted that the government had previously allocated RM300 million in subsidies to stabilise the price of imported white rice in Sabah and Sarawak, making it cheaper compared to Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the government had also maintained diesel subsidies in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, enabling the public to purchase diesel at lower prices than in the Peninsular

“The government has taken action. It is incorrect to say otherwise. If specific price issues are identified, let us know where, and we will send enforcement officers to investigate,” he said. — Bernama