KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The number of flood evacuees sheltering at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sabah has increased significantly, while the situation in Pahang is stable as of 8 am today.

In SABAH, the two newly affected districts of Pitas and Paitan, which were hit by floods yesterday, saw a sharp rise in the number of evacuees, reaching 862 individuals from 282 families, a stark contrast to the 17 from six families in Kota Marudu last night.

A statement from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) today, reported that Pitas recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 784 individuals from 259 families housed in seven PPS.

Meanwhile, in Paitan, 61 evacuees from 17 families were relocated to three PPS, while Kota Marudu remained unchanged with 17 individuals from six families at one PPS.

“A total of 19 areas in Pitas, three villages in Paitan, and two villages in Kota Marudu are affected by the floods,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Committees of Pitas and Paitan have both declared a state of disaster due to the flooding.

Pitas chairman Asdi@Mohd Faizal Husin stated that by last night, the estimated number of people affected by the floods was around 10,000.

However, rescue operations were delayed as access to the affected villages was blocked due to impassable roads, he said, adding that 16 roads were affected.

The Pitas District Education Office confirmed that Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nibang and SK Pandai Mandamai were impacted by the floods.

Meanwhile, in PAHANG, 32 individuals from 13 families in Raub remained sheltered at the SK Ulu Sungai PPS as of this morning.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that four rivers have exceeded the alert level: Sungai Dong, Kampung Peruas, Raub; Sungai Keratong, Bahau Keratong Bridge, Rompin; Sungai Pahang, Kuala Krau, Temerloh; and Sungai Belat, Sri Damai, Kuantan. — Bernama