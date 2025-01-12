KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Continuous heavy rain is expected in several Peninsular Malaysia states, southern and western Sarawak, as well as Sabah, from Jan 15 to 18.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general, Dr. Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, said the forecast is based on analyses of the latest weather prediction models, which indicate a monsoon surge during this period.

In a statement on MetMalaysia’s social media platforms, he advised the public to stay updated by visiting the department’s official website and social media channels or downloading the myCuaca app for accurate and timely information.

As of this afternoon, Johor and Perak remain affected by floods, with 3,779 and 31 evacuees recorded, respectively. — Bernama