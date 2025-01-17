KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Pahang and Sabah were hit by floods this morning with a relief centre open in Raub and Kota Marudu to accommodate the evacuees.

In PAHANG, continuous rain caused floods in Raub where a PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Sungai at 2.30 am today to accommodate 31 victims, involving 12 families.

The Secretariat for the Raub District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that all the evacuees are from Kampung Ulu Sungai, Batu Malim.

“Continuous rain until 1 am at the Titiwangsa Range area caused water from Sungai Batu Malim to spill its banks and affected residents in the vicinity.

“Although the weather is fine with no rain since 1 am, the evacuation process is ongoing,” it said.

In SABAH, 17 individuals from six families were evacuated in the Kota Marudu district this morning to the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bengkongan.

The Secretariat for the Sabah Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that two villages were hit by the floods, namely Kampung Tamisan and Kampung Radu Tigaman.

“Among the evacuees are four people with disabilities (PwDs), a baby boy and four children,” it said.

In SARAWAK, the number of victims remained at 44 people at a PPS at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Kanowit in the Kanowit district.

They are from 22 families from Rumah Leo, Nanga Lipus; Rumah Alice; Rumah Alexander; Rumah Geoffey; Rumah Joseph, Rantau Kemiding and a private residence. — Bernama