PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — As Asean Chair, Malaysia is committed to supporting Myanmar in charting a pathway towards a lasting solution to the political and humanitarian crisis sparked by the February 2021 military coup.

Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin affirmed Malaysia’s prioritisation of the Myanmar peace process.

“The effort of Asean is focused on helping Myanmar resolve the situation.

“We’re recognising a Myanmar-owned and -led solution to the crisis in Myanmar. However, since Myanmar is a member of Asean, the rest of Asean has a responsibility to assist Myanmar in finding a pathway to resolve the current situation,” he said at a press conference.

All eyes are on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration as Malaysia takes on the Asean Chairmanship this year, with anticipation mounting over how the country will assume a greater role in driving regional progress.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking mass protests that escalated into armed rebellion.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that Conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and various ethnic and resistance groups has persisted in Rakhine, the Northeast, Northwest, and Southeast regions.

In its Myanmar Humanitarian Update, OCHA stated that the total number of internally displaced persons (IDP) reached over 3.5 million at the end of 2024.

On the Five-Point Consensus (5PCs) aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, Amran emphasised that it is incumbent upon Asean to ensure its implementation.

“Assessment has been done from time to time, including the appointment of the Asean Special Envoy to Myanmar. These efforts will continue,” he said, adding the need to expand these efforts beyond intra-Asean coordination.

“We must seek the support of our other partners who have been supportive of Asean’s efforts to bring about improvements on the ground in Myanmar,” he added.

The 5PC was agreed upon at the Asean Leaders’ Meeting in April 2021, two months after the military seized power from the democratically elected civilian government.

The five points of consensus are: an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, the facilitation of humanitarian assistance by Asean, and allowing an Asean special envoy to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.

Amran said three main elements — cessation of violence, inclusive political dialogue, and humanitarian assistance — remain relevant to this day.

“We are working with all our friends within Asean, as well as with Myanmar, to help them resolve the problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amran said the Special Envoy of the Asean Chair on Myanmar will be announced at the AMM Retreat in Langkawi this weekend.

When asked on appointing a permanent special envoy of Asean to Myanmar, Amran said “this matter needs to be discussed collectively at Asean level”.

Currently, the special envoy is appointed by the Chair of Asean.

Regarding the South China Sea, Amran said Asean and China will persevere in ensuring the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) and the finalisation of negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the disputed waters.

He said Asean and China recently concluded the third reading of the single draft negotiating text of the COC, but several challenging issues remain that require further deliberation to reach a consensus on the text.

“But we will persevere, we’ll continue our negotiations. But what is critical now is to ensure that peace is maintained in the South China Sea and every party has to respect international law,” he said.

Amran said Asean’s utmost interest is to maintain peace and stability the South China Sea, with efforts governed by the international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. — Bernama