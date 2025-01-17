KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Putrajaya to champion human rights as Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of Asean this year.

In its World Report 2025, the watchdog had accused Putrajaya of abandoning key reform promises, opting instead to bolster laws that restrict fundamental freedoms.

“Prime Minister [Datuk Seri] Anwar Ibrahim promised Malaysians sweeping reforms, but his government has instead sought to restrict freedoms of expression, assembly, and religion,” Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at HRW, said in a statement accompanying the report here.

“As Anwar’s government steps up to lead Asean in 2025, the government should champion rights both in Malaysia and across the region.”

It noted that Malaysia’s new Cyber Security Act, enforced in August 2024, grants the government greater authority to police online expression, raising concerns about increased censorship.

HRW also flagged issues surrounding immigration detention, citing over 16,000 refugees and migrants held in overcrowded centres where detainees face abuse, malnutrition, and neglect.

In October, Malaysia passed constitutional amendments granting women equal rights to pass down citizenship to children born abroad. However, the reforms were criticised for provisions revoking automatic citizenship for children born in Malaysia to permanent residents.

HRW further criticised Malaysia for failing to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples. In Sabah, the authorities forcibly evicted Bajau Laut communities, a stateless nomadic group, while business activities in eastern Malaysia’s forests displaced Indigenous inhabitants.

The report reviewed human rights practices in over 100 countries, noting a global trend of authoritarianism and crackdowns on dissent.

Malaysia took over the Asean chairmanship from Laos, and had previously chaired the group in 1977,1997, 2005 and 2015.