KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Sessions Court here has ordered a joint trial for former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his four charges of abusing his position and three for money laundering.

According to Free Malaysia Today, judge Azura Alwi made the decision after considering the prosecution's application for a joint trial.

“The joint trial is allowed in the interest of justice. Further, it will save the court’s time and resources,” she was quoted as saying.

The charges relate to Muhyiddin allegedly receiving RM232.5 million in bribes from various companies during his tenure as PM.

Muhyiddin also faces charges related to money laundering involving RM200 million.

Today, the former PM also dropped his bid to strike out the money laundering charges, which defence lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad said was now moot.

Azura then set case management for February 18.