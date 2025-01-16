KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A total of RM12 billion has been allocated to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) for the acquisition of assets to enhance the country’s defence capabilities this year, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

According to him, among the major asset acquisitions approved this year include 105 mm cannons, surface-to-surface missiles (SSM) for KD Jebat frigate and three units of Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial System (MALE UAS).

The Defence Ministry, he said, will ensure that the construction of other important assets progress as scheduled, such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 1 which is now 96.52 per cent complete and has commenced Harbour Acceptance Test (HAT) and Sea Acceptance Test (SAT).

“LCS2 has also been launched and is undergoing work requirements, while LCS3 is in final preparations for its planned launch in January 2026.

“As for the construction of the Second Batch of Littoral Mission Ships (LMS), work progress for all three ships is expected to reach 13.8 per cent overall by June 2025,” he said when delivering the minister’s 2025 New Year Message at Wisma Perwira here, today.

Also present were Chief of the Armed Forces Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari and secretary-general of the Ministry of Defence Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

Commenting further, Mohamed Khaled said the construction of FA-50M (Block 20) light fighter aircraft (LCA/FLIT) acquired from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has reached 48 per cent progress with the first two aircraft to be received by the country in October 2026.

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract to procure 18 FA-50M light fighter aircraft worth approximately RM4 billion in 2023.

Mohamed Khaled also said that the Ministry of Defence will receive two Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) for the purpose of monitoring the country’s maritime areas in June and September 2026.

According to him, the plan to increase the capabilities of MAF assets is among the 10 main focuses outlined in the Ministry of Defence’s 2025 plan in ensuring that the country’s defence system meets current needs and challenges. — Bernama