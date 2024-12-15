KOTA TINGGI, Dec 15 — The Defence Ministry will retain the daily allowance rate of RM8 for participants of the National Service Training Programme 3.0 (PLKN 3.0), which will start next January.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that, so far, there has been no need to increase the allowance.

“So far, we retain (the RM8 allowance). The programme hasn’t started. So, let it start first,” he told reporters at the launch and handing-over of Projects under the MADANI-MINDEF Foster Village Programme at Balai Raya Kampung Baru Pasak here today.

On Thursday (Dec 12), the Special Parliamentary Select Committee on Security was said to have presented a report related to PLKN 3.0, including recommending the trainees’ allowance be raised to RM50 per day.

In another development, Mohamed Khaled, also the Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament, said incidents of bullying and provocation among PLKN 3.0 participants can be avoided because the programme is only for a short period.

“The PLKN 3.0 will only be held for 45 days at the military camp. Based on that question, we believe the issue (of bullying and provocation) can be tackled,” he said.

Previously, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the ministry will carry out a 14-day trial run for PLKN 3.0, involving 200 male volunteers, from Jan 12 next year. — Bernama