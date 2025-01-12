KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is unfazed by the sentiment of wanting local parties in the coming state elections.

Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud said this is because even though this narrative is being pushed by some parties here and the situation might be different in other states, but at the Sabah level, cooperation between national and local parties is an ideal formula to ensure the state’s success.

“We are used to working with local parties. PKR is only a party from the Peninsular in name, but our leaders are all locals, so the mindset of our chosen leaders is still of locals here.

“So we do not want to get involved in this narrative being pushed by certain parties as that is their opinion, but I truly think that federal-local parties’ collaboration can progress Sabah further,” he said at a press conference at the Sabah PKR office near Inanam today.

Sabah PKR information chief Razeef Rakimin reiterated that PKR is a national party and the Sabah chapter was established at the same time with its central in the Peninsular on April 4, 1999, unlike some parties that were established in the Peninsular first and then brought here.

Razeef said after 25 years of being in Sabah, PKR has befriended many local parties and it is still “steady”, so it is not threatened by the said sentiment, but he also acknowledged that the party still needs support from the locals as well to balance their future efforts.

As for PKR’s presence in the state government, the party stated that its focus has been to ensure all the state government’s plans run smoothly, especially regarding economic development, fearing that any hasty action, especially those that disrupt political stability, will hamper administrative affairs and reduce investor confidence.

Also present was Sabah PKR elections director Datuk Peto Galim. — The Borneo Post