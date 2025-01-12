SUNGAI PETANI, Jan 12 — A total of 16 families affected by the fire in Tanjung Dawai last Sunday, received a special allocation of RM80,000 from the Prime Minister.

Political secretary to the finance minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim handed over the contribution to the heads of households at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Choong Cheng, Tanjung Dawai, near here today.

Muhammad Kamil expressed hope that the financial assistance would help ease the burden on the families affected by the fire.

“Today, I am here on behalf of the prime minister to assess the situation of the victims whose homes were destroyed in Sunday’s fire and to deliver his contribution.

“I hope this assistance will support them in securing temporary accommodation until a permanent solution is found,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the victims would remain at the relief centre for an unspecified period.

“Of course, living at the relief centre means limited space. Each family is assigned one tent, with two to four members per family, and the living conditions are less than ideal.

“However, they are accepting the situation with patience, as they realise that this is beyond their control,” he said.

He added that discussions were ongoing with the relief centre management to extend the victims’ stay until more suitable housing arrangements could be made.

“At this stage, there is no specific date for their departure from the centre. I urge the residents’ committee to assist the victims in finding new accommodation as best as they can.

“If securing housing here proves difficult, they may have to relocate to a farther area, as options are limited,” he added. — Bernama