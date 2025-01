KUCHING, Jan 10 — A top executive of TV Sarawak (TVS) was arrested by police earlier this afternoon at TVS headquarters here.

At 2.15pm, police officers escorted the executive to his office at the TVS headquarters to conduct a search, which concluded at 3.15pm.

As of 3.30pm, authorities have yet to disclose the nature of the case or provide details regarding the timing and circumstances of the arrest.

A formal statement from the police is awaited. — The Borneo Post