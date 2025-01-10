MIRI, Jan 10 — A baby crocodile got stuck in the drain of a house at Jalan Sim Kheng Hong, Batu Niah, startling the houseowner, during the wee hours of Friday.

According to the Batu Niah fire and rescue station (BBP Batu Niah), the houseowner called them at 4.24am and a team of personnel was deployed to the scene.

“When they arrived, they found the baby crocodile struggling in a drain within the house compound. They trapped the reptile, which weighed 11kg, using a net,” it said in a statement.

The baby crocodile was brought back to BBP Batu Niah and will be handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action. — The Borneo Post