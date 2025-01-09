KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Singapore has once again claimed the top spot in the Henley Passport Index for 2025, with its passport granting holders unrestricted access to 195 destinations worldwide.

Following closely behind, Japan retains its second-place position, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 countries and territories.

South Korea, Finland, France, Italy and Germany share the third position, all with access to 192 destinations, underscoring the strength of passports from Asia and Europe.

The top 10 spots in the 2025 rankings are dominated by countries with robust international relations, including the UK (5th) and the US (9th)

Malaysia was ranked 12th, with its passport providing access to 183 destinations.

Other notable countries in the top 10 include Denmark, Sweden, and Australia, all of which offer significant travel freedom to their citizens.

The Henley Passport Index, compiled annually using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without requiring a visa.