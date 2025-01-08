KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has reminded Malaysians today that they will require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom starting today.

The ETA costs £10 (RM56) and lasts up to two years, it said.

Malaysians can apply for it using the UK ETA app or online. More details can be found here.

In September last year, the High Commission had announced the move, saying the ETA is digital permission to travel for visitors who do not currently need a visa for short stays.

The ETA also applies for those do not already have a UK immigration status before travelling.

It permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever is sooner.

It said this move aims at delivering a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the border.

The ETA has been introduced to a few countries in stages since November 2023.

The high commission said an ETA is not a UK visa and Malaysians who are going to live in the UK for over six months (for example to study or to work) are still required to apply for a relevant visa.

Individuals with a valid UK visa do not need an ETA.

The British High Commission said the application process is quick and simple, and applicants usually get a decision within three working days, but may get a quicker decision if they use the UK ETA app.





