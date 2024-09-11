KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Starting January 8 next year, Malaysians travelling to or transiting through the United Kingdom will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a move set to streamline entry for short-term visitors.

In a statement, the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said the ETA is a digital permission to travel for visitors who do not currently need a visa for short stays, or who do not already have a UK immigration status prior to travelling.

It added that an ETA costs £10 (RM56.69) and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever is sooner.

“The UK is now rolling out the ETA to the rest of the world including Malaysia. The introduction of ETA is in line with the approach many other countries (like the US and Australia) have already taken to strengthen border security.

“It will contribute towards delivering a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year,” it said.

The UK welcomes millions of visitors from around the world every year from holidays, study and business trips.

Therefore, the UK is making improvements to deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people pass through the border.

The ETA has been introduced to a few countries in stages since November 2023.

The high commission said an ETA is not a UK visa and Malaysians who are going to live in the UK for over six months (for example to study or to work) are still required to apply for a relevant visa; but individuals with a valid UK visa do not need an ETA.

Malaysian travellers can apply in advance from 27 November 2024 onwards and through the ‘UK ETA app’ and on the GOV.UK website (www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-an-electronic-travel-authorisation-eta ).

The British High Commission said the application process is quick and simple, and applicants usually get a decision within three working days but may get a quicker decision if they use the UK ETA app.

“All applications are managed by UK Visas & Immigration. The British High Commission is not involved in the application and approval process,” it said. — Bernama