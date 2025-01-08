KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Johor is set to become the frontrunner in Malaysia’s digital infrastructure expansion that will be necessary to maintain the country’s current advantage in the data centre sector.

According to BMI Research, the state’s 253MW live data centre capacity far exceeds Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur, making it the preferred hub for cloud service providers and large tech firms.

Private market financing has been key, with platforms like Yondr securing substantial capital to develop cutting-edge facilities in Johor.

The trend of consolidation in Malaysia’s saturated data centre market has further elevated Johor’s position as a strategic location for investors.

However, the FitchSolutions units also noted that the state’s success could also be its weakness.

“Financing will remain a crucial part of expansion within Malaysia, exacerbated by the more saturated and competitive nature of key markets such as Johor,” it said when highlighting the importance of further investment.

Government incentives aimed at attracting institutional investments will play a critical role in sustaining Johor’s competitive edge, it added.

Keppel’s decision to divest from Cyberjaya and refocus resources on Johor reflects the region’s growing prominence in the digital landscape.

The shift in investment priorities aligns with the increasing demand for AI-driven and cloud-based technologies, which require stable and scalable infrastructure, BMI Research said in the note.

Smaller platforms face challenges in this highly competitive market, but Johor’s financial and geographic advantages set it apart as a long-term leader.

Johor’s rise as Malaysia’s digital infrastructure hub underscores its potential to drive the nation’s digital transformation on a global scale.

Yesterday, Malaysia and Singapore exchanged the agreement for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone that is poised to support the state’s meteoric rise as a regional data centre hub.