JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) will bring more economic opportunities in addition to having a positive impact on Johor’s development, said Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today.

The Johor menteri besar said he is hopeful the JS-SEZ will open up more business opportunities and enhance economic relations between Malaysia and Singapore.

“This is a strategic move that will have a positive impact on the development of Johor, by creating more high-income job opportunities, increasing investment and strengthening key sectors in the state,” he wrote on Facebook.

Onn Hafiz also expressed his wish for the JS-SEZ plans and efforts to be implemented successfully, to ensure benefits to the public in Johor and the country.

“God willing, we will witness a positive transformation for Johor,” he said.

Representatives from the governments of Malaysia and Singapore during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya. Jan 7, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Onn Hafiz Ghazi

Earlier, Onn Hafiz said he was honoured to witness the signing of the JS-SEZ agreement between the governments of Malaysia and Singapore.

He has been actively promoting the JS-SEZ to further Johor’s development.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong witnessed the exchange of the joint agreement, which took place during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya.

Anwar also described the JS-SEZ as a unique initiative where two countries will work together as a team to promote both nations and attract investments.

Today’s event comes nearly a year after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Malaysia and Singapore on January 11, last year in a historical move to jointly develop the JS-SEZ.

The JS-SEZ has been described as a regional economic powerhouse, fostering investments, creating jobs, and encouraging sustainable development.