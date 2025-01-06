SEREMBAN, Jan 6 — A married couple tragically lost their lives after the car they were in was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah (Bukit Putus) at 6.45 pm yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a 22-year-old man lost control of his Proton Exora while travelling from Seremban towards Kuala Pilah.

The vehicle reportedly swerved into the opposite lane before colliding with a Perodua Kancil and a Perodua Axia.

“Due to the collision, all three vehicles veered off the road and crashed into the metal guardrail on the left side of the road towards Seremban.

“The married couple in the Perodua Axia, both in their 50s, sustained severe head injuries. One was confirmed dead at the scene, while the other passed away while receiving treatment at the Emergency Zone of Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the driver of the Proton Exora, who was travelling alone, is believed to have suffered fractures to both legs, while all the occupants of the Perodua Kancil sustained minor injuries.

Mohamad Hatta said the bodies of the deceased were sent to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama