PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari today portrayed the solidarity rally for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak outside the Palace of Justice here as peaceful despite the large throng, estimated at over one thousand people.

He questioned if the heavy police presence was warranted and went as far as to claim that some buses ferrying supporters heading towards the venue had been prevented from entering.

“We have heard that there are buses that have been stopped by the police to come here, and that shows there are restrictions from the government preventing people from gathering,” Ahmad Fadhli told reporters this morning.

“As a government that claims to be based on reform, they should be the ones encouraging or providing space for the people to assemble,” he added.

Ahmad Fadhli emphasised that participants had behaved themselves during the assembly.

“There’s no overturned cars, broken flower pots, or chants condemning the government, unlike what was witnessed a few years ago,” he said.

Reporters here are seeking comments from the police in response to Ahmad Fadhli’s remarks.

A large crowd, possibly over a thousand, gathered early this morning in support of Najib, who is appealing the dismissal of his bid to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.

The rally, held near the court complex, was organised by PAS and other Islamist groups like Ummah and Perkasa, after Najib’s own party, Umno, cancelled a support rally following a statement from Istana Negara and warnings from the police last week.

Najib was convicted in July 2020 on seven charges, including power abuse, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

He was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million, beginning his sentence at Kajang Prison on August 23, 2022. His sentence was later reduced to six years and RM50 million.

Security around the area has been tight since early this morning, with the first roadblock set up at the exit of Jalan Sentosa, redirecting traffic away from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The roadblocks were put in place to prevent the entry of weapons, banners, or signs containing offensive or inciting messages related to the rally.

Police patrol cars were seen making rounds, and officers were stationed at key points leading to the court complex.