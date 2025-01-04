KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has confirmed he will attend the rally at the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Monday to show his continued support for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, despite the party’s decision to cancel its participation.

Dr Akmal, who is also the Merlimau assemblyman, told Berita Harian today that while he respects the party’s stance and the royal decree, his personal commitment to Najib remains unchanged.

“As party members, we uphold the royal decree and respect the party’s decision not to gather.

“However, I will still attend in my personal capacity to show support for Najib as I did before,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

Umno’s decision to cancel its participation in the rally follows a statement from Istana Negara clarifying that any request for a pardon or sentence reduction must be submitted by the convict for consideration by the Pardons Board, chaired by the King.

The Palace’s statement reinforced the King’s prerogative powers under Articles 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution, which govern pardons, sentence suspensions, and remissions within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

“Umno respects the royal decree’s recommendation to honour the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prerogative power and to follow the legal process by filing an appeal regarding the former prime minister’s case,” said Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a statement yesterday.

The rally, initially planned to show solidarity with Najib over the Titah Adendum issue, was also impacted by the inspector-general of police’s appeal yesterday.

“We urge the public not to participate in any gatherings related to the royal pardon claims,” Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PAS has announced that it will press ahead with the rally despite Umno backing out.

In a statement today, the Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the rally was not in breach of the Agong’s decree or Federal Constitution.