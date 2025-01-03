SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — Selangor police have temporarily suspended the approval of permits for concerts in the state until investigations into the deaths of four individuals who attended the Pinkfish Concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, are completed.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the directive, effective immediately, will remain in force until event organisers can demonstrate their ability to manage concert proceedings effectively and prevent criminal activities, including drug distribution, at such events.

“For now, the police are suspending the approval of any permits for concerts like this (Pinkfish Concert) until organisers can demonstrate control and ensure such elements do not occur.

“In the future, for any concert, organisers must ensure that they can prevent the entry of drugs at the event. If they fail to do so, we cannot allow it to proceed, as it may result in fatalities,” he said when asked about measures by the police to prevent a recurrence of the incident at the Pinkish Concert.

He was speaking at a press conference on the Selangor Police’s success in thwarting drug distribution syndicates today.

Earlier, the Selangor top cop said that the four individuals who died after attending the Pinkfish Concert were believed to have consumed ecstasy pills, with police not ruling out the possibility of drug sales occurring at the concert venue.

He said that future concert permits will only be issued if organisers adhere to specific procedures, including ensuring attendance is within venue capacity, eliminating drug distribution activities, and maintaining proper ventilation throughout the event.

He added that over 14,000 people attended the Pinkfish Concert, a significant number given the venue’s size, which likely contributed to overcrowding and breathing difficulties exacerbated by drug and alcohol consumption.

“This is why, for concerts involving music and large crowds, we will carefully review permit applications. For the Pinkfish Concert, we found the organisers failed to control these issues,” he said.

Hussein added that police would also summon concert organisers who have already been issued permits to provide guarantees and satisfy authorities that all required elements, particularly those concerning drug distribution, are addressed.

“We are aware that organising concerts at certain venues also requires approval from local authorities (PBT). In this regard, PBTs usually consult the police before granting permission,” he said.

It was reported that police were investigating the deaths of four individuals, aged between 20 and 40, including two women after the four attended the New Year’s Eve concert. Reports of their deaths were lodged by the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC). — Bernama



