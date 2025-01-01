BINTULU Jan 1 — Three people were injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and overturned along the Bintulu-Similajau coastal road today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they received a distress call at 10.30am before dispatching a team of firefighters to the scene.

He said all occupants have managed to get out of the overturned vehicle.

“The driver sustained minor injuries, while the passengers suffered injuries to their neck, legs, and waist,” Wan Kamaruddin added.

He said the trio were then transported to the Bintulu Hospital for further medical treatment. — The Borneo Post