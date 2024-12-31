MELAKA, Dec 31 — The Melaka government has proposed 12 sites to the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for the People’s Residency Programme (PRR) in the state.

Senior executive council member for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management, Datuk Rais Yasin said the proposed project would involve the construction of 2,394 housing units.

He said the sites are in Lendu involving 160 housing units, Machap (600 housing units), Tun Kudu (300housing units), Pondok Batang (130 housing units), Nyalas (50 housing units) and Paya Rumput (280 housing units).

The remaining sites are Lesung Batu (320 housing units), Asahan (160 housing units), Masjid Baru (50 housing units), Sungai Udang (120 housing units), Durian Tunggal (80 housing units) and Sungai River (144 housing units),” he told the State Assembly today.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (BN-Sungai Rambai) regarding the implementation of the PRR project.

Responding to the original question by Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem (BN-Duyong) regarding the state government’s initiative to encourage the development of affordable housing in urban areas, Rais said a quota policy for home ownership had been introduced.

He said developers are required to allocate up to 50 per cent of developments exceeding four hectares for land-based housing or two hectares for multi-storey housing for the construction of affordable homes.

“This policy applies to housing developers across Melaka, except the Melaka Straits Waterfront Economic Zone (SM-WEZ), which primarily focuses on commercial development,” he added.

“It involves the construction of a Rumah Bahagia, costing RM70,000, Rumah Sejahtera (RM120,000), Rumah Impian A (RM180,000) and Rumah Impian B (RM250,000),” he said. — Bernama