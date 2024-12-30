KUALA KRAI, Dec 30 — The situation in the Kuala Krai district, which has been experiencing flooding since yesterday, is improving, with favourable weather today and a significant decrease in river water levels in the affected areas.

Kuala Krai Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) chairman, Nik Mohd Hasanuddin Nik Hussain, said that three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Chuchoh Puteri were closed at 11 am today, while one PPS in Chenulang remains open.

“We are seeing improvements in the weather today, and if the situation remains under control, we expect all PPSs in Kuala Krai to be closed by the end of the day,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Penghulu of Mukim Kampung Chenulang, Ab Aziz Isa, advised villagers who had evacuated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenulang to first assess the condition of their homes, before returning.

“If their areas are deemed safe and the roads are passable, they may return to clean their homes and attend to other matters,” he said.

A Bernama check at several affected villages in Kuala Krai found that several overflowing streams had receded, while stagnant water on some main roads had begun to subside. — Bernama