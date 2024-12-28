KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — In 2024, Malaysians captured the spotlight on the global stage, went viral on social media, won prestigious awards and excelled in unique ways that left a lasting impression.

As the year comes to a close, Malay Mail highlights some of the standout Malaysians who made headlines and inspired millions with their achievements.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang triumph: Selangor Red Giants end Malaysia’s seven-year e-sports drought

In July, the Selangor Red Giants (SRG) ended Malaysia’s seven-year e-sports title drought by winning the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup.

They pocketed a cash prize of US$1 million (RM4.4 million) by defeating the defending champions from the Philippines, Red Falcon AP Bren Sport, 4-3 in one of the most thrilling grand finals in MLBB history.

Both teams went back and forth in the best-of-seven series.

After winning games four and five, SRG faltered in game six but crushed AP Bren 21-10 in the deciding match.

Muhammad Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul, also known as Sekyss, was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition. — Picture via Instagram/Esports World Cup

Their jungler, Muhammad Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul, also known as Sekyss, was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition.

You can watch the entire grand finals showcase here.

As an early access game, TCG Simulator receives regular upgrades and updates, offering players endless rewards such as opening packs, discovering rare cards, and managing their virtual stores. — Picture via Steam/TCG Card Shop Simulator

Sia Ding Shen: Malaysian game developer behind viral TCG Card Shop Simulator

Sia Ding Shen, 33, is a video game developer who created Trading Card Game (TCG) Card Shop Simulator over seven years, finally releasing it in September this year to worldwide acclaim.

The TCG Card Shop Simulator was played by many of the biggest names in the social media gaming world.

Notable influencers like Charles Christopher White Jr, better known as MoistCr1TiKaL, showcased the game on his YouTube channel @penguinz0, which boasts 16.3 million subscribers.

Another prominent streamer who played the game was xQc, or Felix Lengyel, who has 12 million subscribers on Twitch, 2.8 million on YouTube and close to 900,000 followers on Kick.

The gameplay is simple — players roleplay as trading card game shop owners, selling booster packs to earn money and build their own card shop businesses. — Picture via Steam/TCG Card Shop Simulator

According to Sia, the game has sold more than a million copies worldwide since launch. Read about the game’s conception in his own words.

Jason Dennis Dcruz beat 13 others to win the Heineken Global Draught Championship. — Picture courtesy of Heineken

Jason Dennis Dcruz: The world’s best in Heineken draughting

Jason Dennis Dcruz was crowned champion of the Heineken Global Draught Championships in December in Amsterdam, beating 13 elite bartenders from around the world.

The competition, which is part of Heineken’s Star Quality programme, brings together the world’s finest bartenders to showcase their mastery in the art of the perfect pour.

Janet Tan with her prize after winning the Food Network Christmas Cookie challenge. Picture via Instagram/fairylandpastry

Janet Tan: Sabah mum wins Food Network’s Christmas cookie challenge

Stay-at-home mum turned home baker from Sabah, Janet Tan, won the weekly challenge on the US’ Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

In the episode titled “Santa’s Season Holidays,” Janet’s Christmas ‘Sandcastle Tower’ impressed the judges.

She used coconut and pistachios as key ingredients, coated with vanilla royal icing for her first dough.

Her second dough paired orange-vanilla spiced cookies with icing that decorated the entire tower in a festive Christmas theme.

Janet and her two daughters also run a YouTube channel.

Malaysians break world records in sport stacking

A team of four young Malaysians went viral earlier this year for their exceptional sport-stacking skills in the relay category at the World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA) 2024 Asian Open Sport Stacking Championships.

The Malaysians showcased in the video are Luw Tze Hin, Woo Xin Yi, Chin Kang Yu and Chan Keng Ian, according to WSSA.

Did you know that Malaysia hold three world records in the sport, two of which were set this year?

Malaysia holds three world records in sport stacking. — Screencap via www.thewssa.com

Chan, featured in the viral video, holds the world record for the Male Individual 3-6-3 sport stacking category with an incredible time of 1.751 seconds, set on October 23, 2022.

This year, he added two more world records under his belt. The new world record, set during the WSSA 2024 Okinawa Cup on July 20 in the Male Individual Cycle sport stacking category, stands at an impressive time of 4.739 seconds.

Chan, alongside Woo, also holds the Overall Doubles Cycle world record with a remarkable time of 5.603 seconds, achieved at the Dpulze Open Sport Stacking Championships in Cyberjaya on April 21, 2024.

Apak and Jibek: Malaysian runner and his cat charm the world in a 100km marathon

Apak, a 42-year-old Malaysian runner, gained international attention by completing ‘The Magnificent Baling 100’ marathon in Kedah with his cat, Jibek, perched on his shoulders.

Apak and Jibek’s shenanigans have gained worldwide popularity. — Picture via Instagram/jibek.hikers.cat

Their unique partnership, complete with amenities like a fan and umbrella for Jibek, charmed viewers on TikTok and other platforms.

Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns when two assailants splashed him with sulphuric acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya. — Bernama pic

Faisal Halim: Selangor footballer survives acid attack, garners global support

Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns when two assailants splashed him with sulphuric acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

Videos of the incident, captured on CCTV, went viral.

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana and winger Alejandro Garnacho were among the first to send their words of encouragement to Faisal.

His post-recovery photos, showing his peeling face, drew an outpouring of support online.