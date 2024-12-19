PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Kuala Lumpur bartender Jason Dennis Dcruz of The Olive Tree Group has been crowned as Heineken Global Draught Champion in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The competition, which is part of Heineken’s Star Quality programme, made a grand return after four years — bringing together the world’s finest bartenders to showcase their mastery in the art of the perfect pour.

Dcruz first started his journey as a waiter in 2017 before eventually working his way to become assistant group bar manager at The Olive Tree Group.

He joined Heineken Malaysia’s Star Academy Programme earlier this year before making his mark in September as National Champion, beating out over 1,300 bartenders from across Malaysia.

The victory secured his spot at the Heineken Global Draught Championship in Amsterdam, where he competed against and beating out 13 elite bartenders from around the world.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Martijn van Keulen said, “we see the incredible potential in the local hospitality industry and are committed to nurturing and developing talent through our Star Academy programme.

“We are grateful to our trade partners for their crucial support in making this programme a success. Indeed, Jason’s remarkable achievement demonstrates the high standards and exceptional skills present in the country’s hospitality industry. His dedication to the craft is an inspiration to us all!”

The annual Star Academy programme covers Heineken Malaysia’s full portfolio of brands, teaching the art of the perfect pour while emphasising technical precision, responsible serving module and customer engagement.

Over the years, the programme has trained more than 10,000 bartenders nationwide where through rigorous training and mentorship for about three months, bartenders are prepared to excel under pressure.

“The journey was not easy, but every challenge taught me something invaluable,” said Dcruz.

“From the regional training sessions all the way to the national finals, I was able to learn so much from my peers and mentors along the way. Each step pushed me to grow, both as a bartender and as an individual.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and proud to have represented the region on the global stage. This win is not just mine — it is a reflection of everyone who supported me through the Star Academy programme”.

The Olive Tree Group managing director Leslie Gomez meanwhile thanked Heineken Malaysia for providing a platform like the Star Academy programme to keep raising the bar for the industry.

“We’re all so proud of Jason’s achievement here at The Olive Tree Group. His dedication and passion really show how much talent is growing in Malaysia’s bartending scene.

A big thank you to Heineken Malaysia for providing platforms like the Star Academy programme to keep raising the bar for the industry.

Heineken Malaysia’s annual Star Academy programme continues to offer bartenders a platform to refine their skills, expand their product knowledge, and advance in the industry as it invites bar partners to sign up for the upcoming cycle of the programme where registrations will be opened after May 2025.