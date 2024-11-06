KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — How often do you see Ringgit Malaysia represented as one of the currencies in a video game?

Meet TCG Card Shop Simulator, a Malaysian-made simulator game that has taken the global PC community by storm in recent months, in part thanks to its surprisingly addictive yet simple gameplay.

On video game platform Steam, the game currently holds an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ review status, with 97 per cent of the 20,826 reviews viewing the game very favourably.

The ‘card pulling’ where players open their own packs of collectible Tetramon cards, with a chance of getting a rare and expensive one that can be later resold as individual cards or kept as a personal collection. — Picture via Steam/TCG Card Shop Simulator

No wonder, as the gameplay is as simple as it gets — players roleplay the life of a trading card game (also known as collectible card game) shop owner where one can sell card booster packs to earn money and build their own card shop business.

In the game's fictional universe, the collectible card game depicts fantasy creatures — called Tetramons — from a fictional game called Tetramon Duel Master.

Developed by Selangor-based OPNeon Games (a solo developer as well), TCG Card Shop Simulator was released on popular video game digital distribution service Steam on September 15.

“Open your own local game store. Stock shelves with the latest booster packs, or crack them and collect the cards for yourself. Set your own prices, hire staff, host events, and expand your card shop,” the game’s description on Steam reads.

Despite launching to overwhelming success and positive reviews, the game is currently in Early Access — games that are being developed with the community’s involvement, with the game developer noting that “suggestions, bug reports, and player feedback are welcomed.”

This means the game is still evolving, and may have more updates or patches as the developer adds new content or fixes bugs.

The developer also wrote on Steam that the “price might increase during Early Access as more content and features are added.”

Being a simulation game, gameplay features include arrangement and ordering of consignment goods, setting their prices, furniture and shelves placement and even managing ‘unhygienic’ non-playable characters (NPC). — Picture via Steam/TCG Card Shop Simulator

Just like real life

Being a simulation game, gameplay features include arrangement and ordering of consignment goods, setting their prices, furniture and shelves placement and even managing ‘unhygienic’ non-playable characters (NPC).

However, the crème de la crème is of course ‘card pulling’ where players open their own packs of collectible Tetramon cards, with a chance of getting a rare and expensive one that can be later resold as individual cards or kept as a personal collection.

The gameplay is as simple as it gets — players roleplay the life of a trading card game shop owner where one can sell card booster packs to earn money and build their own card shop business. — Picture via Steam/TCG Card Shop Simulator

According to Sia, TCG Card Shop Simulator has sold more than a million copies worldwide since launch.

Besides the Malaysian Ringgit currency in-game appearance as a nod to the developer’s roots, another reference also pays homage to a well-known local home improvement retailer.

This can be observed when players attempt to purchase shelves and furniture from an in-game store catalogue called ‘MY DIY’ that shares the same colour palette.

Currently priced at RM34, the TCG Card Shop Simulator is currently available only on PC.