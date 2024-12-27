KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The body of the victim of a crocodile attack was found one kilometre from the location where he was reported missing in the Kinabatangan River near Kampung Bilit in Sabah today.

The victim had lost his left arm, according to a report in Utusan Malaysia today.

The incident occurred at around 1pm yesterday when the victim, identified as Maznin Kahar, 40, was attacked after the boat he was in with three other companions capsized.

Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue station chief, Nurul Azlan Shah Jamalludin, said that the victim’s body was found floating by a member of the public at 6am today, one kilometre from where he was reportedly attacked by the crocodile.

The victim’s body, which was missing a left arm, has been handed over to the police for further action.

According to the victim’s family, he and three colleagues were on a boat carrying timber to a loading area.

However, during the journey, the boat struck an object, causing it to capsize and sink.

“Three of the victims managed to swim to safety, but the victim who was attacked by the crocodile managed to scream for help, though his friends were unable to rescue him,” said Nurul Azlan Shah in a statement today.

Following the report received at 1.35pm, the Fire Department launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation with assistance from the police and villagers using a boat owned by the local community.

The first day of the SAR operation was called off at 5.39am and resumed this morning.