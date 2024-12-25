KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the MADANI Government will provide full cooperation if efforts to locate Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 yield results.

Anwar emphasised the importance of balancing the need to search for the aircraft with ensuring the most prudent use of public funds.

“More than a decade after the aircraft vanished from radar, many questions and mysteries remain unresolved.

“Not only the families and next of kin, but the public also deserve answers. Therefore, the government will extend its full cooperation should the search achieve the long-awaited breakthrough,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Last Friday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that on Dec 13 the Cabinet had agreed in principle to accept an offer from marine robotics company Ocean Infinity to resume the search for the wreckage of MH370.

He stated that the deep-sea search would focus on a new location, with an estimated span of 15,000 square kilometres in the southern Indian Ocean, under a “no find, no fee” agreement, meaning the government would not incur any costs if the wreckage is not found.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers, disappeared on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China. — Bernama



