KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The organiser of a private dinner event in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, which featured a provocative dance performance, has been compounded RM10,000 by the Tanah Merah District Council (MDTM).

Chairman of the Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee, Hilmi Abdullah, confirmed to Kosmo! Online that the compound was paid under Section 6 of the 1998 Entertainment and Control of Entertainment Places Enactment.

He added that the organiser had also issued an apology letter to both the Kelantan state government and local authorities regarding the incident.

“The organiser has submitted an undertaking to the local authority, agreeing to seek approval for future events before proceeding with any activities,” Hilmi was quoted as saying.

He also noted that starting January 1, the compound for similar violations would rise to RM50,000, following the state government’s approval of the 2024 Entertainment and Entertainment Places Control Bill, which aims to regulate and licence entertainment venues more strictly.

Hilmi advised those planning entertainment events to submit applications well in advance to avoid violations and ensure compliance with local regulations.

Earlier this week, a 31-second video went viral on social media platforms like TikTok, showing a woman performing a belly dance in revealing attire during a mining company’s dinner event in Tanah Merah.