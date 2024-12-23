KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Airbus has pledged full support to Malaysia Airlines as the carrier faces a 48-hour grounding of its new Airbus A330neo (new engine option), following its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Dec 19.

The aircraft, equipped with Rolls-Royce’s latest engine technology, encountered technical issues shortly after its debut, linked to factory production quality and delivery concerns.

“We are supporting the airline directly to resolve these issues alongside Rolls-Royce,” an Airbus spokesperson told Bernama today.

On Dec 19, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, unveiled the first A330-900 (A330neo) aircraft at Hangar Six of the MAB Engineering Complex at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

According to news reports, Malaysia Airlines had to cancel flight MH149 to Melbourne on Dec 21 due to technical issues and unsatisfactory factory workmanship, with the aircraft now grounded for repairs.

The A330neo is the latest addition to MAG’s expanding fleet, with 20 units scheduled for delivery by 2028, following a memorandum of understanding signed with Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Avolon in August 2022.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo features cutting-edge aerodynamics and advanced materials, delivering a 14 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft.

MAG currently operates a fleet of 107 aircraft across its subsidiaries, including Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings and MASkargo.

In addition to the Airbus delays, MAG has also been affected by the postponed delivery of its Boeing 737-8 aircraft this year. — Bernama