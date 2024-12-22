KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Malaysia Airlines is facing another operational setback after its brand-new Airbus A330neo, which just went into service on December 19, was grounded for at least 48 hours due to technical issues.

The aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, experienced a series of technical malfunctions following its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne on December 19.

According to New Straits Times, Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, the group managing director of Malaysia Aviation Group, said the airline had identified three technical issues stemming from poor quality in factory production and delivery.

“Malaysia Airlines has suffered a series of technical issues arising from poor quality work from the factory and this has impacted Malaysia Airlines’ inaugural flight,” he was quoted as saying.

“The aircraft is currently grounded for repairs. We need Airbus and Rolls-Royce to investigate the root cause of these issues on the brand-new aircraft.”

Izham expressed frustration over the situation, calling it “embarrassing” and emphasising that safety must remain the airline’s top priority despite the impact on its reputation.

The Airbus A330neo, which was delayed for two months before its arrival in Kuala Lumpur on November 29, faced further complications with its engine and hydraulic systems.

After the issues reoccurred on December 20, the aircraft was grounded for repairs, resulting in the cancellation of Malaysia Airlines’ flight MH149 to Melbourne on December 21.

An Airbus spokesman said the company is ready to support Malaysia Airlines in resolving the technical issues affecting the new aircraft.

Izham also highlighted the unfairness of the situation for both the airline’s brand and its customers, particularly during the peak holiday season when flights to Melbourne will be temporarily serviced by a different aircraft model.