SEPANG, Dec 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke hailed the arrival of Malaysia’s first Airbus A330neo as a transformative moment for the country’s aviation sector, emphasising the need for service improvements.

Speaking at the Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) A330neo official launch event, Loke stressed that these enhancements are essential to positioning Malaysia as a global aviation leader.

He said this is because MAG plays “the most important role” in making Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) the most crucial hub for Malaysia.

“Secondly, our expectation for MAG. With this modernisation and improvement — in terms of your fleet is that you have to tremendously improve your on-time performance.

“But I have to acknowledge that under the stewardship of Captain Izhar, MAG, particularly Malaysia Airlines (Berhad) and perhaps MASwings, have tremendously improved in terms of your on-time performance over the past two months. Especially on domestic flights,” Loke said, addressing Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, MAG’s group managing director.

Calling “a spade a spade”, Loke lamented that Firefly’s performance still leaves much to be desired.

“There are ways and there are things that need to improve. There are challenges that we have to overcome. There are weaknesses that we have to admit, and have to fix it together,” he added.

Loke also expressed hope to have Malaysia Airlines fly to all major destinations in Europe.

“That is the plan for next year and I think it can be realised very soon,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Izham acknowledged that even as MAG went on to make significant strides, the Group had faced challenges along the way.

“Despite this, our focus has never wavered. Following a period of regaining momentum and stability, we’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to our goals. These obstacles have only strengthened our resolve and hunger to strive for even greater success.

“Recently, the improvements in our On Time Performance was recognised as we were ranked among the top five airlines in Asia Pacific, and proudly standing as the sole Malaysian operator to achieve this distinction in Cirium’s On-Time Performance Report for October 2024,” Izham said.

He added that as the “ambassador on wings”, MAG is dedicated to strengthening its position as a premium carrier in the Asia Pacific region, while ensuring it remains financially sustainable and continue to contribute significantly to Malaysia’s economic growth.

The A330neo is the latest aircraft to join MAG’s growing fleet, with a total of 20 to be delivered by 2028 following its Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Avolon in August 2022.

Powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo features the latest innovations in aerodynamics, advanced materials, delivering a 14 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, compared to previous-generation aircrafts.

MAG’s A330neo aircraft comprises 297 seats; 28 in Business Class and 269 in Economy Class, of which 24 seats come with extra legroom.

With a 1-2-1 herringbone configuration, the newly designed Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats will be a first for MAG, featuring an all-suite cabin with individual privacy doors which prioritises cabin comfort and practicality.