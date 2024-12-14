KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Following the arrival of its new Airbus A330neo aircraft, Malaysia Airlines will put the new aircraft into commercial service next Thursday (December 19).

Their first commercial A330neo flight is scheduled for Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne and it will operate 6x flights weekly between the two destinations.

The new A330neo is currently scheduled for MH149 and MH148 with a flight duration of about eight hours depending on direction. MH149 is scheduled to departs from KLIA at 22:30 and arriving in Melbourne Tullamarine Airport the next day at 09:25 local time. Meanwhile, MH148 departs from Melbourne at 15:10 and arrives in KLIA at 20:25.

The all-new Malaysia Airlines A330neo takes to the skies!



We are thrilled to announce the debut of our cutting-edge A330neo aircraft, heralding a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence for Malaysia Airlines and our beloved nation.



This momentous milestone not only... pic.twitter.com/UR5B5RyHD9 — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) December 12, 2024

The new A330neo is among 20 new aircraft on order which is expected to arrive in stages until 2028.

Equipped with new Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engines and redesigned wings, the new wide-body aircraft boasts greater efficiency with up to 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and emission. These latest generation A330neo will gradually replace the flag carrier’s existing A330-200 and A330-300 fleet.

The new Airbus A330neo for Malaysia Airlines also feature all-new cabin for business and economy class.

The 28 Business Class seats uses Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats which are laid out in a 1-2-1 configuration. These new seats come with individual privacy doors and wireless charging pad for greater convenience.

They also feature larger 17.3″ 4K screens which is an upgrade over the current 16″ 1080p screens equipped in Business Class on the Airbus A350.

In Economy, the 269 seats are using Recaro CL3810 seats which are laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. The new seats feature ergonomic design and enhanced support coupled with coat hooks, cup holders and ample stowage for added comfort. Economy class passengers get an upgraded 13.3″ 4K display.

Similar to its selected Airbus A330 aircraft on its fleet, the new A330neo also comes with in-flight WiFi connectivity. Malaysia Airlines currently still provides free unlimited WiFi service for all passengers on supported aircraft. The airline recently announced that it will activate the unlimited WiFi offering on its Boeing 737-8 fleet by the end of this year. — SoyaCincau