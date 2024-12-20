KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 20 — A 37-year-old driver was detained after testing positive for drugs following a two-vehicle collision at Kilometre 141 of Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan this morning

Acting Kemaman police chief, DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar, said the man, who was driving a Proton Wira, is being investigated under Section 44(1A) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs or intoxicating substances.

“The accident was reported to the police at 8.30 am. Initial investigations found the Proton Wira driver collided with the rear of a Proton Persona driven by a 30-year-old woman travelling from Chukai towards Kerteh,” he said in a statement today.

The impact caused the woman’s car to swerve off the road, hit a guardrail, and land in a bushy area. The victim, who complained of chest pain, was taken to Kemaman Hospital for treatment.

The male driver, however, sustained only minor injuries to his forehead and lips.

Further investigations showed the man tested positive for morphine. Police are also probing the case under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Wan Muhamad urged anyone with information about the accident to contact the Kemaman District Police Headquarters at 09-8592222. — Bernama