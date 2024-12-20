KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The government has named eight major social media and messaging platforms that must obtain licences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 by next year, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Fahmi stated that the eight platforms are WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Telegram, WeChat, and TikTok.

Fahmi explained that these platforms have at least eight million users in Malaysia, meeting the threshold for licensing, but stressed that the move was not meant to single them out.

He told NST that the ministry is in discussions with the platforms to highlight the importance of compliance, though some have raised concerns about potential impacts on innovation and the challenge of setting up local offices.

Fahmi said he remained confident, citing the substantial revenue these platforms earn from the Malaysian market as justification for adhering to local laws.

Using Meta as an example, he said the company generates around RM2.5 billion annually from advertising in Malaysia. Additionally, over RM400 million has reportedly been lost by Malaysians to scams on Meta’s Facebook, which accounts for 90 per cent of the 180,000 gambling and fraud-related articles removed by the government.

“What makes you (platform providers) so extraordinary or special that you can make money from us, but our laws don’t apply to you?” he was quoted as saying.

Fahmi noted positive engagement with platforms like Telegram and Google, adding that discussions with Meta are in the pipeline.

He emphasised that the goal is to make the Internet safer for children and families.