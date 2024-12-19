BALIK PULAU, Dec 19 — Two local fishermen went missing after their boat was reported to have drifted in the waters off Kerachut, Kuala Sungai Pinang, on Monday night.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said that the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm. The victims managed to contact their friends, informing them that their boat had experienced an engine failure.

“The victims’ friends who had just finished fishing in another area came to the location at about 8.30 pm to try to help, but the two fishermen were nowhere to be found at the reported location.

“The search and rescue operation was launched at 12 am on Tuesday involving the Civil Defence Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Marine Police Force, as well as being assisted by boats from the Kuala Sungai Pinang Fishermen’s Association,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said based on initial information, the two fishermen, aged 22 and 25, were not registered with the local fishermen’s association and were believed to have gone out independently.

Sazalee said the disappearance of the two fishermen was reported by a family member of one of the victims at about 6 pm yesterday.

At the time of the incident, he said the two were said to be on a red and blue boat that did not have a registration number. — Bernama