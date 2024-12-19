KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the importance of artistic freedom, asserting that creativity, even when critical of those in power, is essential for national progress.

“Today, art should move freely and be encouraged, including those that are critical of power and in any form,” Anwar said in a Facebook post following his attendance at the “Manifestation of Three Arts” event, organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) in Kuala Lumpur last night.

The event showcased poetry, visual arts, and music, continuing a tradition initiated in the late 1970s to promote unity in the aftermath of the May 13 tragedy.

Anwar commended DBP and the event’s organisers, stating, “The spirit of a Madani nation encourages values of creativity and innovation, and as a society, we must embrace and celebrate these values to ensure the success and progress of our nation.”

However, the prime minister’s call for artistic freedom comes amid controversy.

Earlier today, graphic designer Fahmi Reza was questioned at Bukit Aman police headquarters regarding a satirical poster shared online. The artwork depicted Sabah Governor Musa Aman with a RM100 note between his teeth, alongside text labelling him as the state’s “number one corrupt individual.”

Fahmi is currently under investigation under multiple laws, including the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.