MELAKA, Dec 18 — A clothing vendor was arrested last night for allegedly molesting a female customer at his premises in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, last week.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi said in the 3.30 pm incident on Dec 13, the 27-year-old victim, who is married, was choosing a baju Melayu at the shop when a 59-year-old Cambodian man approached her and pressed against her.

“The mother of two, feeling uncomfortable with the man’s actions, distanced herself. However, when paying for the clothes she had picked, the suspect again acted unexpectedly by stroking the victim’s head before the woman fled in shock.

“The victim then informed her 29-year-old husband of the incident before he confronted the suspect, but the cloth seller did not admit to committing the act,” he said in a statement here today.

He said despite continuing to deny molesting the victim, the suspect nevertheless apologised and promised not to repeat it.

He added that the suspect then lodged a police report on the same day to deny the act, while photos and his clothing store went viral on Facebook.

Md Nazri said the suspect was arrested by a police team from the Sexual, Women and Children Investigation Division (D11), Criminal Investigation Department, Melaka contingent police headquarters, in front of the D11 office at about 10.15 last night.

He said a urine test conducted on the suspect proved to be negative. The suspect was remanded for two days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code for the offence of molestation. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)