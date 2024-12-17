KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he feels ashamed over statements made by three former Cabinet members regarding the Batu Puteh issue.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the former prime minister claimed the three individuals lied when they said the decision not to proceed with the review and interpretation of Batu Puteh was made without consulting the Cabinet.

“I feel ashamed because these people were under me when I was in the Cabinet, but they are lying,” he said after flagging off a post-flood relief convoy for Kedah and Perlis in Putrajaya today.

Dr Mahathir stressed that the decision concerning Batu Puteh followed proper regulations and laws, and was not made unilaterally.

He added that the Cabinet meeting minutes dated May 23, 2018, clearly refute the claims made by the three former Cabinet members.

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, former defence minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and transport minister Anthony Loke claimed Dr Mahathir had made the decision without consulting the Cabinet.

In a joint statement, the trio said the matter was communicated to Singapore on the morning of May 23, 2018, before the first Cabinet meeting was held.

The statement also said Dr Mahathir only informed the Cabinet about the decision two days later during a meeting.

Perikatan Nasional chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had earlier revealed he received a copy of the Cabinet meeting minutes dated May 23, 2018.

The Kota Baru MP claimed the document showed Dr Mahathir was present with 13 ministers at the Cabinet meeting where the decision on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge was made.

When asked if the three former Cabinet members should also testify, Dr Mahathir said they should be called if he is required to give his statement.

“If I’m called, then they should also be called to give the same explanation,” he said.

Dr Mahathir previously described the recommendation for a criminal investigation into him over the Batu Puteh Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) as a politically motivated move to damage his reputation.

He reiterated that the decision to withdraw the application for the review and interpretation of Batu Puteh on May 23, 2018, was not his alone but was made collectively during a Cabinet meeting.