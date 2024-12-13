DEC 13 — The trial of a senior police officer charged with the murder of a secondary school student last year is ongoing.

Deputy Supt Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie at Jalan Taman Jati near SMK Jati on Dec 15 last year between 12.05pm and 12.40pm.

Is the charge against the accused going to bring back to life the deceased?

So, it is mind boggling that Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim should voice his opposition to the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s (RCI) suggestion to lodge a police report against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over Malaysia’s loss of its claim to Pulau Batu Puteh.

Citing Dr Mahathir’s age and his frequent visits to the National Heart Institute (IJN), Hassan questioned the appropriateness of pursuing criminal action against the 99-year-old.

“If we punish Dr Mahathir, will we regain Batu Puteh?” he asked.

Hassan is a lawyer. He should know the law better — that the police have a legal duty to investigate an offence.

The criminal justice system in the country may be briefly stated as follows:

The duty to investigate an offence is with the police, and the duty to decide whether a person ought to be charged lies with the Attorney-General, who is also the Public Prosecutor.

Lawyers bear the duty to defend an accused person and the court adjudicates.

The man himself has said before that even he could be jailed if he had gone against the law.

“[W]e will adhere to the rule of law. If anyone breaks the law, no matter who — even if I break the law, I will go to jail,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying in The Star.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, on Dec 10, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zanudin

Hassan is a Muslim. He should know better that even if Fatimah binti Muhammad had committed theft, she would be punished without exception.

Fatimah was the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

As Dr Mahathir once said, no one is above the law.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail