KOTA BARU, Dec 14 — An attempt to smuggle ornamental plants including orchids and bidara tree (saplings) estimated to be worth RM4.5 million in Kampung Limau Purut, Jalan Panglima Bayu-Rantau Panjang, was crippled by the General Operations Force (GOF) of the Southeast Brigade on wednesday

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said a local man was arrested and the plants and saplings confiscated at about 7pm when a suspicious vehicle was stopped under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

He said an inspection revealed more than 15,000 saplings believed to have originated from Thailand, stuffed into the vehicle, without valid documents (no phytosanitary shipment certificate from country of origin).

“The 53-year-old driver was likely hired as a transporter to smuggle the saplings in for distribution in the local market and this case is being investigated under the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167) Section 5,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the suspect and confiscated plants were taken to Komtak Taman Bakti for further action. — Bernama