PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly labelled the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge as unveiling “treachery” against the country.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayer here, Anwar said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s 2018 administration should have fought for the every inch of Malaysian territory.

“The RCI has revealed weaknesses, and from a certain angle, treachery,” he was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

“This is not something to be taken lightly. Any misconduct related to the handing over of our sovereignty is major treachery.”

However, Anwar added that he will allow the legal process on the issue to comes first.

The RCI, through its 217-page report released yesterday, recommended that a criminal investigation be initiated against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under Section 415(b) and Section 418 of the Penal Code.

This issue stems from the 2018 decision by Dr Mahathir who headed the first Pakatan Harapan government to withdraw Malaysia’s application to review the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Pulau Batu Puteh.

In 2008, the ICJ ruled Batu Puteh belonged to Singapore, Middle Rocks to Malaysia, and South Ledge’s ownership would depend on territorial waters delimitation.

The Pulau Batu Puteh RCI did not recommend filing a civil suit against the 99-year-old Dr Mahathir for misfeasance in public office due to the six-year limitation period for such actions.

It also declined to suggest that Malaysia submit a fresh request for interpretation to the International Court of Justice, despite the option being available.

Earlier, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the report will be tabled by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in the Parliament next week.

He said the report had also been distributed to all MPs.