MELAKA, Dec 11 — A crafty couple believed to be actively stealing donation boxes placed in food stalls was finally caught by police in a raid at a condominium in Klebang here on Dec 4.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested at about 12.10 midnight by a team of police officers based on intelligence and information from the public.

“Initial investigations found that all the donation boxes they stole belonged to madrasahs and orphanages and were placed in eateries around Melaka and Johor.

“The couple’s modus operandi was to go to stalls and eateries and pretend to be representatives from the madrasahs, pondoks and orphanages to collect donation boxes,” he said in a statement here last night.

Explaining further, Chrisopher said it is believed that they have been actively committing the crime for the past two years and have been active in Melaka for about two months, apart from earning around RM250 a day from the activity.

He said police also found 54 donation boxes besides a car and a metal cutter in the raid.

“Also found was a transparent plastic packet containing compressed green leaves suspected to be marijuana weighing about eight grammes.

“As a result of this arrest, eight investigation papers have been opened, four under Section 380 of the Penal Code, three under Section 6 and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and one under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said.

He said the results of the inspection also found that both suspects had past criminal records related to narcotics and the couple was remanded for seven days and will be extended tomorrow for further investigation. — Bernama